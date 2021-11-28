What happened in Wuhan?

The authors credit help from “a particularly tenacious, loose confederation on Twitter, calling itself the ‘Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19,’ or Drastic." At one point, for instance, “a Spanish business consultant working in his spare time" dug into the work of two prominent scientists who have been the strongest defenders of the zoonotic theory: Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, who had extensive ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and star WIV researcher Shi Zhengli. About half a decade ago, it seems, they discovered eight viruses “that are very closely related to the virus causing the pandemic and brought them more than a thousand kilometres to Wuhan." The researchers have since presented their sanguine interpretation of those viruses. The strong suggestion is that not all scientists working in this field have been forthright about their research.