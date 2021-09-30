The abduction of a woman from a busy London street at night in March—she was later found dead—triggered an upsurge of anger from women about the threats they face as they go about their daily lives. The case prompted the U.K. government to lay out a plan to improve safety, including more money for better lighting and more security cameras, and a pilot program to send undercover police to clubs and other night spots. But the arrest and conviction of a serving police officer for Sarah Everard’s rape and murder has added to the unease many women feel, undermining confidence in those whose job is to protect them.

Who was Sarah Everard and what happened to her?

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, left a friend’s home in the Clapham neighborhood of London at 9 p.m. on March 3 to make her way back to her apartment in nearby Brixton. The walk should have taken her 50 minutes. She chose well-lit streets and spoke with her boyfriend by phone. She did many of the things women are advised to do to improve their safety, yet she didn’t make it home.

Who killed her?

A 48-year-old police officer named Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to her murder and on Sept. 30 was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, the severest sentence available under English law. The judge in the case described the officer’s actions as grotesque and said they could undermine public confidence in the police. Before joining the force, Mr. Couzens worked as mechanic with his family’s auto-repair business and his duties with the London Metropolitan Police included guarding foreign embassies, for which he was issued a gun.

How did she die?

After an exhaustive search, human remains found in a wooded area in Kent, southeast of the capital, were confirmed on March 12 to belong to Ms. Everard. Police said on June 1 that a postmortem examination found that she had died from compression of the neck.

What are the protests about?

Women across the U.K. were infuriated by the abduction and killing of Ms. Everard. Many shared their own experiences of harassment on streets or public transport and demanded more protection. Others shared tips on how women can protect themselves, such as clenching keys between their knuckles or using their smartphone as an alarm. Much of the conversation has revolved around what men can do to make women feel more at ease, such as crossing to the opposite side of a road if they find themselves walking behind a woman at night. A number of vigils for Ms. Everard were also organized for the evening of March 13.

Why are the police facing criticism?

London police had warned against holding a vigil on Clapham Common, a park near where Ms. Everard was last seen, because it would have violated Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings. Organizers from a group called Reclaim These Streets called it off, but another group went ahead with a vigil, which was subsequently broken up by police. Officers were filmed detaining and handcuffing a number of women, prompting a deluge of criticism for their methods, including from London Mayor Sadiq Khan. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed his concern. The following day, hundreds of protesters gathered outside London police headquarters at New Scotland Yard before proceeding to another rally outside Parliament. London Police Commissioner Cressida Dick defended the policing of the Clapham Common vigil and said she wouldn’t resign over the matter.

How is the government responding?

The Home Office, which oversees policing, said it would hold an independent inquiry into the actions of the police. The government is also facing criticism for pushing ahead with plans for new legislation that would provide police wider powers to clamp down on protesters. Human-rights groups have criticized provisions they describe as draconian, including prison sentences of up to 10 years for protesters convicted of causing “serious annoyance." The opposition Labour Party has said it would vote against the bill. Mr. Johnson, the prime minister, has also pledged more legislation to build upon the initial measures to improve lighting and surveillance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

