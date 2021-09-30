What happened to Sarah Everard? The London woman whose death prompted a safety debate in the UK

Women across the U.K. were infuriated by the abduction and killing of Ms. Everard. Many shared their own experiences of harassment on streets or public transport and demanded more protection. Others shared tips on how women can protect themselves, such as clenching keys between their knuckles or using their smartphone as an alarm. Much of the conversation has revolved around what men can do to make women feel more at ease, such as crossing to the opposite side of a road if they find themselves walking behind a woman at night. A number of vigils for Ms. Everard were also organized for the evening of March 13.