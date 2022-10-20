What happened when the US military played ‘Shark Tank’7 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Central Command went searching for good ideas. It had to flatten the chain of command to find them.
TAMPA (FLORIDA) : Mickey Reeve stood up one morning last week and did something the young Army sergeant never thought he would do: He told the four-star general in charge of U.S. Central Command how to fix an issue facing the American military.