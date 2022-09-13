What if Putin uses a nuclear weapon in Ukraine?4 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 06:15 PM IST
If Putin chooses the path of Khrushchev, President Biden needs to stand like JFK.
If Putin chooses the path of Khrushchev, President Biden needs to stand like JFK.
Ukraine scored a stunning victory in the Kharkiv region over the weekend. Routed Russian forces ditched valuable weapons and tons of badly needed munitions and supplies in a chaotic rush to safety. This signals a new stage in Vladimir Putin’s disastrous war. The Ukrainian army is better armed, better led and more committed to the war than its Russian opponents, and morale among Ukraine’s defenders will now be higher than ever.