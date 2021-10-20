What is COP26 in Glasgow and why does the climate change summit matter?

Mr. Biden has been pushing Congress to pass a broad spending package to speed up the adoption of cleaner energy, a plan that could reshape the U.S. economy. He has also promised to back up that plan with new regulations from across the government, and agencies are moving new proposals that would, for example, require lower greenhouse-gas emissions from cars and trucks or require companies to provide investors with new financial disclosures related to climate change. Congress has yet to approve any major climate spending, but Mr. Biden has pledged to win congressional approval for another $11 billion by 2024 to help developing countries cope with climate change.