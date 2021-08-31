What is Islamic State Khorasan province of Afghanistan?

The group has had seven leaders during its six years in existence. A number were killed by U.S. airstrikes. The group’s first leader, Hafiz Saeed Khan, a former member of the Pakistani Taliban, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2016. Another former leader, known as Omar Khorasani, who was detained in an Afghan government prison, was executed by the Taliban last week after they took control of Kabul. The current leader, Shahab al-Muhajir, has headed the group since his predecessor was arrested in April 2020.