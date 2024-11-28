Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 28 wrote to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, informing him that the Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in the state in its present form and urged for its modification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is PM Vishwakarma scheme? On September 17, 2023, PM Modi launched the Vishwakarma Scheme. The scheme ensures recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, skill upgrading through skill verification, basic skilling, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to ₹15,000, credit support up to ₹3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions.

What modifications has CM Stalin urged? In a letter written to the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday said the state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste.

The mandatory need for the applicant's family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based traditional trade to be removed. Instead, any person pursuing any of the occupations listed in the guidelines should be eligible for assistance under the scheme.

The minimum age criterion can be increased to 35 years so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme.

The onus of verification of the beneficiaries in rural areas beested with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.

The CM further added that, "The Government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. However, to empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste," he added.

Reaction on CM Stalin not implementing PM Vishwakarma scheme On Tamil Nadu CM's statement that PM Vishwakarma scheme won't be implemented in Tamil Nadu, BJP State Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said, "It is a government scheme which clearly states that this particular Vishwakarma scheme is meant for the people who are in professions like goldsmiths, cobblers, tailoring, boat makers etc. There are 18 professions in this. They have to compete with the new technology and be equipped with the new instruments. They need financial and technical support to compete with corporates and get bigger gains in this industry...That is the reason the Vishwakarma scheme was floated. But unfortunately, the Tamil Nadu government, DMK, is trying to say that this is a caste-oriented scheme...It is misleading that the CM is intentionally trying to blame it as a caste-oriented scheme..."