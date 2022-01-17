What is World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda ’22?

Agenda 2022 will see the launch of other WEF initiatives meant for accelerating the mission to net-zero emissions, on the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, and on cyber resilience. Bridging the vaccine gap, streng-thening the resilience of global value chains besides building economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing will also be among the discussion topics over the next few days. How to use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic will feature in the discussions as well.