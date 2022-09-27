How Italy’s far-right swing affects the world

What happened in the Italian election?

The failure of a coalition government in late July triggered the election that concluded on Monday. A coalition of conserva-tive parties routed moderate and leftist opponents, and is set to form a new government. The Brothers of Italy, a party headed by 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni, led the coalition and has championed Eurosceptic, anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ policies. The party has its roots in the Italian Fascist movement and Meloni, who may be the next prime minister, has previously voiced admiration for 20th century dictator Benito Mussolini. If Meloni does make it, she will be Italy’s first woman prime minister.

