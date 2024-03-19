What makes India's Lok Sabha Elections the world's largest 'electoral movement'?

What makes India's Lok Sabha polls the world's largest 'electoral movement'? 2024 election in numbers
India is getting ready for the celebration of democracy. A mammoth exercise, termed “the world’s largest electoral movement of man and material”. The nationwide elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.
The Lok Sabha Elections in India, dubbed as the world's largest elections, are scheduled to take place starting April 19 this year. The nationwide elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.
