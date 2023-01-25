What makes the M1 Abrams so critical to the Russia-Ukraine war?3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:38 PM IST
The powerful tank could be a game-changer on the battlefield but requires extensive logistics support
WASHINGTON : The M1 Abrams tank is among the most powerful ground weapons in the U.S. arsenal, able to close in on enemy tanks, troop positions and other targets, blast them with its cannon and machine guns, and then speed away.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×