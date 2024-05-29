What next for Pakistan?
The Economist 8 min read 29 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Summary
- The new government faces polarised politics, a faltering economy and terrorist threats
A stint in jail is a rite of passage for civilian Pakistani leaders bold enough to challenge the country’s generals. Imran Khan is doing his penance these days in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. Judges sentenced the 71-year-old former cricketer turned populist politician to 31 years earlier this year after convictions on religious, corruption and national-security charges. Because candidates allied with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), managed nonetheless to win more national-assembly seats in February’s election than any rival party, Mr Khan is in “extremely high spirits", says his sister Aleema, a regular visitor. He passes his time reading and keeping fit on a stationary bike in his cell.
