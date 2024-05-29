What next for Pakistan?

But he is likely to find it elusive. Mr Sharif’s government faces three challenges in the coming months. The first is that Mr Khan is determined to overturn the status quo, even from prison. Outraged by allegations of vote-rigging during the February vote, PTI leaders say they will seek redress in parliament, the courts and through peaceful street protests. Their goals include a new election and liberty for Mr Khan and other jailed leaders. “I have no doubt—and I think the party feels very confident—the so-called result of this election will be overturned," says Taimur Jhagra, a former PTI provincial minister, referring to the evidence of vote fraud that the party is submitting to the courts.