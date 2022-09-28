What nobody tells you when buying a house

In Mayur Vihar, an upmarket neighbourhood in east Delhi, many housing societies don’t encourage tenants with pets. A media professional says she and her pet dogs faced many levels of discrimination during her 14-year stay in apartments across the area. “One society suddenly decided that no new tenants can have dogs," she recalls. “Even if landlords say it’s not an issue, brokers in Mayur Vihar will tell you if you have a dog, it’s a problem. Pets are denied access even to the parks in societies. I remember taking my dogs for a walk at 11pm, so that no one could see us," she says.