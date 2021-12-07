What PLFS tells us about India’s labour market

The unemployment rate for January-March in calendar year (CY) 2021 was close to the pre-covid levels of January-March 2020. For men, it was 8.6%, both for the March quarter of CY21 and the year-ago quarter. However, in the case of women, the rate was higher at 11.8% in March 2021 as against 10.6% in the year-ago period. The labour force participation rate (LFPR), or the percentage of people who are working, seeking work, or available for work, was 47.5%. The worker population ratio (WPR), or the percentage of employed people in the population, stood at 43.1%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}