Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Sunday questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the G20 meet in Delhi.

He asked the West Bengal Chief Minister if that would not weaken her stance against Narendra Modi's government, PTI reported.

Speaking to media persons here, Choudhury said, “hen many non-BJP CMs refrained from attending the dinner, Didi went to Delhi a day in advance. She attended the occasion with Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CMYogi Adityanath in the same room."

“I wonder what prompted her to rush all the way to Delhi to be at the dinner party along with these leaders. Is there any other reason behind her attending the occasion?" he asked.

Reacting to Adhir Choudhury's statement, TMC MP Santanu Sen said that Banerjee is one of the prime movers behind the non-BJP bloc INDIA and the Congress leader did not need to lecture her about certain protocols to be followed from the administrative point of view.

"Choudhury will not decide when the chief minister of the state will go to attend a dinner on the occasion of G20 as part of the protocol," Sen said as quoted by PTI.

Banerjee went to Delhi on Friday, while the dinner party was held the next day.

Meanwhile, BJP's West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the Congress and CPIM joined hands with the Banerjee-led party in Delhi against the saffron camp, as per PTI reports.

“The Congress itself has joined hands with the corrupt TMC in Delhi. It is the BJP which has remained vocal against the corruption of TMC leaders. ED and CBI are raiding against them. The BJP is with the people of Bengal," Bhattacharya said.

"So, people like Adhir Choudhury should explain who is actually cozying up to TMC and doing a disservice to the people of the state," he added.

(With PTI inputs)