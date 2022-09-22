What Putin’s call to arms means for world at large

Russia is calling up select groups of people to serve in the armed forces. These individuals are part of its military reserve units, have served in the past, and bring specialized skills. Russia’s defence minister estimates that around 300,000 soldiers will be called into service in the first wave of mobilization. The majority of the country’s reserve soldiers have not yet been mobilized. This move differs from what is called ‘general mobilization’—it would involve drafting soldiers from the general citizenry and reorienting Russia’s national economy and polity towards the objective of winning the war in Ukraine.