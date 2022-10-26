How Rishi Sunak as UK PM matters to India

After prime minister Liz Truss released a disastrous mini-budget that tanked the markets, it became clear that her days were numbered. She announced her resignation after just 45 days in office. In order to contest for the leadership, candidates had to win the support of at least 100 MPs. Sunak was quick off the mark, despite a late challenge by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who quit the race despite claiming the support of around 100 MPs. The only other contender, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out at the last minute, leaving the former finance minister as the only one in the field.