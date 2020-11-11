Home >Politics >News >What's your Covid vaccine distribution strategy? Rahul asks Modi govt
1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 12:20 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Govt needs to define Covid-19 vaccine distribution strategy, said Rahul Gandhi
  • Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out".

"Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian," he said.



He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

A day after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced around 90 per cent efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in their ongoing phase three trial, the central government on Tuesday said that it is in dialogue with both the domestic and international vaccine manufacturers about the logistical requirements.

The major hurdle for the vaccine, like most other messenger RNA candidates, is it requires a storage temperature of within a range of -90°C to -60°C. In fact, the requirement for ultra-low temperature freezers, which is not available in India.

