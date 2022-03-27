What sanctions mean for Russia’s $140 billion in gold

Much of the world’s gold is tracked by trading hubs in London and New York that are overseen by the London Bullion Market Association and CME Group Inc., respectively. Both the LBMA and CME recently suspended six Russian precious-metals refiners from their accredited lists, essentially banning new Russian bars from entering their markets. Only standardized gold bars from approved refineries can be stored in LBMA and CME depositories, with each one being closely tracked and its characteristics well documented.