The implications of releasing strategic oil

For the release of oil from strategic reserves to have a meaningful impact, all participating nations should announce the extent of the release and take coordinated action. The 50 million barrels that the US would release from its reserves is over the “next several months". Indian authorities are awaiting concrete plans from other nations. Japan too has confirmed that it will release “a few hundred thousand kilolitres" of oil from its national reserve, but the timing is yet to be decided. The move sends a clear signal to producing nations about big buyers coming together, a person privy to discussions in the government said.