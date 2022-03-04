What the Russia-Ukraine crisis means for businesses

British energy giant BP PLC has said it plans to exit its nearly 20% stake in Russian government-controlled oil producer Rosneft, a move that came after it was pressured to unload the holding by U.K. officials. The company, which relies on Rosneft for roughly one-third of its oil-and-gas production, faces a potential loss of as much as $25 billion on the move. BP said its chief executive and former CEO have resigned from Rosneft’s board. It isn’t yet clear how BP will exit its stake.

