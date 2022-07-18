The business agenda at the monsoon session of Parliament

The monsoon session is a short one, lasting around four weeks and comes at a time the country is out of the pandemic but is facing stiff economic challenges including price rice, high energy costs, weakening rupee, outflow of foreign portfolio investments and a possible recession in the US threatening India’s economic recovery. Opposition parties have already flagged concern over inflation and have demanded scrapping of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. Election of the new President and Vice President is also taking place in the current session of Parliament.