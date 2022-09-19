What to know about midterm elections

On the House side, Republicans are favored by analysts to win a majority for the first time since the Democrats took control after the 2018 midterm elections, though estimates for GOP gains have diminished in recent months. Republicans have some factors on their side along with the traditional midterm backlash against the party in power. There were many Democratic retirements, meaning the power of incumbency was removed from some key battlegrounds, and the GOP drew a favorable hand in two key processes: redistricting and reapportionment.