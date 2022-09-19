What to know about midterm elections
- House and Senate races are held in the middle of the president’s term; voters cite the economy, inflation and abortion this year as important issues in casting ballots
Democrats and Republicans are gearing up for battles across the country for control of the House of Representatives, Senate, governors’ mansions and state legislatures. The party in power in Washington—in this year’s case, the Democrats, who control the House, Senate and presidency—typically experiences losses in the midterm elections.
Here is what to watch through Election Day and beyond:
What are the U.S. midterm elections?
Midterm elections occur every four years, in the middle of the president’s four-year term. This year, Election Day is Nov. 8, but some voting in many states begins earlier.
Members of the House are elected for two-year terms, so all 435 seats are decided during the midterm elections. The Senate’s six-year terms are decided on a rolling basis, with roughly one-third on the map this year. There is also a slate of governors‘ mansions up for grabs, and the parties see a few statehouses on the verge of flipping control.
What are the chances for each party heading into November?
The outlook is mixed. In a late August poll by The Wall Street Journal, Democrats held a slight edge over Republicans, 47% to 44%, when voters were asked which party they would support in their congressional district if the election were held today. The lead was within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Republicans had a five-point advantage in March.
Right now, nonpartisan election observers say Democrats have decent odds of holding on to or expanding their Senate majority. Strategists in both parties say that first-time candidates in states like Ohio, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania—where former President Donald Trump helped their candidacies with endorsements—have given Democrats an unexpected boost.
On the House side, Republicans are favored by analysts to win a majority for the first time since the Democrats took control after the 2018 midterm elections, though estimates for GOP gains have diminished in recent months. Republicans have some factors on their side along with the traditional midterm backlash against the party in power. There were many Democratic retirements, meaning the power of incumbency was removed from some key battlegrounds, and the GOP drew a favorable hand in two key processes: redistricting and reapportionment.
What role did redistricting and reapportionment play?
In reapportionment, a constitutional requirement after the decennial census, states whose populations grew the most got to add congressional districts, which were taken from slow-growth states. Red-leaning states are gaining more seats on net than Democratic states.
After the number of districts were apportioned, states controlled how the district lines were drawn. Republicans controlled the redrawing of 187 congressional districts while Democrats drew 75 districts. There are 167 districts where neither party enjoyed exclusive control over redistricting, plus the at-large seats in states with a single district.
Taken together, after those two processes, the GOP has a larger base of safe seats than Democrats.
What are the issues animating the electorate?
In the August WSJ poll, voters cited the economy, inflation and abortion as the most important issues in deciding their vote for Congress this year. The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to an abortion, has boosted the focus on that issue this year and has made supporters of legalized abortion—particularly women—more likely to vote in November, surveys have shown.
Republicans prefer to keep the debate focused on what has been the highest inflation in four decades, and broader concerns about the economy. Nearly two-thirds of registered voters say the economy isn’t good or is poor—a larger share than in the last Journal survey, in March—and close to two-thirds say the pain of higher costs makes them more likely to cast a ballot.
What are the top House races?
Most seats are considered safe by both parties and nonpartisan election analysts. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election watcher, rates 31 of the nation’s 435 seats as “tossups," meaning that either party has a good chance of victory. Of those tossups, eight are seats that Republicans are defending. The remaining ones are all pickup opportunities for Republicans, who need less than half a dozen seats to snatch the majority.
These tossup races include seats in the Las Vegas area, where shifting dynamics among Latino voters are helping make some House races competitive; Ohio and Pennsylvania, rust-belt states that have become a top-tier battleground since 2016; and Nebraska and Michigan, where looming threats to abortion access in those states are testing whether Democrats can win over some Republicans who support abortion rights.
What are the top Senate races?
There are as many as a dozen Senate races expected to be competitive.
First, there are five Democratic incumbents whose races are rated by Cook as either a tossup or leaning in the Democrats’ favor: Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire are in races where they are rated as having a slight edge; Mark Kelly of Arizona, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada are in races rated as tossups.
Secondly, there are five Republican-held seats that either have incumbents facing well-financed Democratic challengers or that are open due to GOP retirements. Democrats are seen as having the edge in Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is facing Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician known as “Dr. Oz," for retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) is in a tossup race for re-election.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) is in a race that is expected to lean in his favor. And there are two open seats leaning toward the GOP: In Ohio, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance is running against Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, for retiring Sen. Rob Portman’s seat; and in North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd is running against Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, for retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
What are the top races for governor?
There are three incumbent Democrats running in races rated by Cook as tossups: Govs. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, and Laura Kelly of Kansas. In Arizona, where GOP Gov. Doug Ducey is prevented by term limits from running again, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is running against Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor who has centered much of her campaign on supporting Mr. Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Michigan will also be closely watched, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is leading in polls against her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, a political newcomer and conservative commentator. And in Georgia, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is leading in polls against Democrat Stacey Abrams, the former state lawmaker whom he narrowly defeated in 2018. That rematch is one of the marquee races of the year, though Ms. Abrams is going into the fall as the underdog.
When will races be called?
The Associated Press can make projections on winners any time after polls close, though some tight races might take days before calls are made. It takes even longer for states to officially certify results. Still, as polls close on Election Day, the outlook should become clearer. Here is a run of show for the evening, all times Eastern:
6 p.m.: Indiana’s first congressional district, which is rated as a tossup by Cook.
7 p.m.: Virginia, and Georgia’s senate and governor’s races
7:30 p.m.: Ohio’s and North Carolina’s senate races
8 p.m.: Pennsylvania and New Hampshire
9 p.m.: Arizona, Wisconsin and Colorado
10 p.m.: Nevada
11 p.m.: Washington Senate and 10 California House races
How are the election winners certified, and when are winners sworn in?
Even though the House and Senate are federal races, it falls on state and local officials to oversee the elections and postelection process. Unlike presidential elections, during which states select electors to the Electoral College and the results are certified by Congress, the final results in House and Senate races are certified at the state level.
As for the running of the elections themselves, that is typically handled by counties and towns, where votes are counted. There are over 10,000 election jurisdictions in the U.S., according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a nonpartisan group.
Many states have an elected secretary of state as the top authority on elections who certifies results. Others have a chief election official selected by the legislature or the governor. Some have an election board or commission.
Thirteen states—including New Hampshire and Virginia, which have important midterm races—have up to seven days to certify their election results, according to the NCSL.
Twenty states, including the Senate battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida—have between eight and 14 days to certify their results.
Thirteen states, including rust-belt states like Michigan and Ohio, have up to three weeks to certify their elections.
And just four states—including New York and California, which host important House matchups that could determine control of that chamber—have 22 or more days to certify results.
The new Congress meets Jan. 3, 2023, and will convene for two years.
