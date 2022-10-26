What to know about Rishi Sunak, the UK’s New prime minister

Which party is Rishi Sunak part of?

He is part of the Conservative Party, which has governed Britain since 2010. During the last general election in 2019, the Tories, as the party are called, romped to victory behind then Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a platform of getting Brexit done and paying more attention to parts of the country that had been left behind by globalization, especially the industrial north of England. Mr. Johnson’s time in office, however, was marred by scandal and he was forced to resign this summer.