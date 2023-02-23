What to watch as India hosts G-20 finance, central bank chiefs

Splits over how to respond to Russia’s war in Ukraine has meant many G-20 finance chief meetings over the past year ended without an official communiqué, the traditional consensus statement, although last year’s host Indonesia was able to wrangle an agreement in November to cap off the final leaders meeting. Officials in India this week are going so far as trying to avoid using the word “war" in any joint statement, seeking to avoid letting the conflict overshadow other issues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}