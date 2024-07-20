What was the motive of Trump’s would-be assassin?

But then, the words “a quiet suburb where nothing happens" have been intoned by news anchors at the scenes of tragedies thousands of times before. For some journalists, this is a familiar ritual. When asked if he has seen anything like this before, a local photographer from UPI, a news agency, says a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue nearby in 2018 was the closest. “It was different but very similar," he says. In that case, the shooter was an anti-Semite with a long history of online incitement. But many lack even that deranged logic. There have been 300 mass shootings so far this year already; five of them since Mr Trump was shot at, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks them. Perhaps the search of Crooks’s phone that FBI agents are now trying to conduct will reveal a motive. But equally it might not.