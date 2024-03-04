What We Learned From the Biden Family Depositions
SummaryWhat we learned from 450 pages of testimony with Hunter and James.
House Republicans have released transcripts of their depositions with Hunter and James Biden, and we’ve read them so you don’t have to trust what other papers don’t want to report. Far from Democratic claims that they show nothing wrong, the testimony confirms the story of political influence peddling and family profiteering. Even if he didn’t get a dime himself, Joe Biden willingly assisted his son Hunter and brother James in schemes to cash in on the Biden family name.