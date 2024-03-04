What We Learned From the Biden Family Depositions

House Republicans have released transcripts of their depositions with Hunter and James Biden, and we’ve read them so you don’t have to trust what other papers don’t want to report. Far from Democratic claims that they show nothing wrong, the testimony confirms the story of political influence peddling and family profiteering. Even if he didn’t get a dime himself, Joe Biden willingly assisted his son Hunter and brother James in schemes to cash in on the Biden family name.

Under hours of questioning, Hunter and James acknowledged unsavory facts revealed by prior witnesses. Hunter finally admitted that former partner James Gilliar was indeed referring to Joe when he envisioned an equity partnership that included “10 held by H for the big guy" as part of a 2017 deal with Chinese energy company CEFC. This is notable after years of Democratic claims that the laptop on which this email was found was “Russian disinformation."

Hunter also confirmed former business partner Tony Bobulinski’s testimony of a meeting that same year in Los Angeles with Hunter, James, Tony and Joe—in the midst of the CEFC deal-making talks. He didn’t “contest" former partner Rob Walker’s testimony that Hunter introduced Joe to the CEFC chairman at the Four Seasons hotel in New York.

He conceded former partner Devon Archer’s testimony that Joe showed up at business dinners that Hunter hosted in Washington’s Café Milano with Kazakhstan and Russian oligarchs, and that he put his father on speakerphone during other meetings.

Several witnesses have explained Hunter’s role as selling the Biden family “brand"—that is, his father’s influence in Washington. Mr. Archer, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma with Hunter, told the committee: “Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it."

Mr. Bobulinski said Hunter’s speakerphone calls were engineered so Joe could impress would-be clients, “enabling the transaction." A recent Politico piece about James Biden’s ill-fated venture with a hospital operator cited executives who said James invoked Joe while “wooing potential business partners."

Yet even as the duo confirmed all this, they want the public to believe that testimony by the same witnesses about influence peddling is dishonest. Hunter said his father’s calls were merely coincidental bonding moments—doesn’t everyone put dad on speakerphone during business meetings? He said the “big guy" email was Mr. Gilliar engaging in “pie in the sky" dreams of working with a “former Vice President," and that Hunter “shut it down." He explained that Joe sojourning to Café Milano to say hi and order spaghetti was different than Joe coming “for" dinner.

Hunter didn’t claim his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions, but he did reveal a conveniently spotty memory. Hunter couldn’t recall reading the famous “big guy" email, or writing threatening texts, and he disclaimed knowledge of the origins of the $142,000 used to buy him a luxury car. (Mr. Archer said it came from a Kazakhstan oligarch.)

James claimed not to recall his specific interactions with Mr. Bobulinski during the CEFC deal, even as he insisted Mr. Bobulinski never met Joe—a claim contradicted by Hunter. Hunter blamed his faulty memory and bad behavior on being “out of his mind" at times on alcohol and drugs, yet he suggests his substance abuse never caused him to cross ethical lines when it came to his father.

Joe’s involvement with CEFC and the “big guy" email occurred shortly after he left the Vice Presidency. This suggests Joe thought his political career might be over and was out to make money in the Beltway habit. That was his right, but then why didn’t he say that in 2020? The facts from the House investigation show he lied to the public about the extent of his knowledge and involvement with the Hunter-James businesses.

The interviews verified that Hunter and James made a bundle from their overseas work, though both struggled to describe what they provided in return. Both men failed to provide compelling explanations for their Escher-like financial accounts, which often involved odd payments, wires and entities. The committee has found more than $20 million from foreign sources that went to Hunter, James and business associates.

Republicans plan to invite Hunter for a public hearing, and they may move to impeach President Biden. The latter won’t go anywhere in the Senate, and it could backfire politically by mobilizing Democrats in the President’s defense. They’d accomplish more by educating the public about the Biden family’s influence peddling, and letting voters decide if they want to reward it with a second term.