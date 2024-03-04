What We Learned From the Biden Family Depositions

Yet even as the duo confirmed all this, they want the public to believe that testimony by the same witnesses about influence peddling is dishonest. Hunter said his father’s calls were merely coincidental bonding moments—doesn’t everyone put dad on speakerphone during business meetings? He said the “big guy" email was Mr. Gilliar engaging in “pie in the sky" dreams of working with a “former Vice President," and that Hunter “shut it down." He explained that Joe sojourning to Café Milano to say hi and order spaghetti was different than Joe coming “for" dinner.