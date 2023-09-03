What will be discussed during special Parliament session later this month?2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this special session, however, was not revealed.
The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene for a five-sitting long Special Session on September 18 as political parties gear up for Assembly and Central polls. The abrupt session amid the festive season has sparked outrage in Opposition circles with many lashing out at the BJP-led government. As the agenda continues to remain under wraps other Opposition lawmakers have sought discussion on a slew of issues during the special session.