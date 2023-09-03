What will be discussed during special Parliament session later this month?

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this special session, however, was not revealed.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene for a five-sitting long Special Session on September 18 as political parties gear up for Assembly and Central polls. The abrupt session amid the festive season has sparked outrage in Opposition circles with many lashing out at the BJP-led government. As the agenda continues to remain under wraps other Opposition lawmakers have sought discussion on a slew of issues during the special session.

“We have heard that PM Modi wants to have a discussion on China invading Ladakh and the Manipur issue. China has published a new map showing Ladakh as its territory. If PM Modi is devastated by the map that was published by China in which Arunachal Pradesh's and Ladakh's land of India was shown and wants to discuss it then we welcome it," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted the importance of having a special session "on Manipur and China's intrusion into our land".

“Then discussion will happen. I am thankful to PM Modi if he's going to discuss these," he added.

The development comes mere weeks after the conclusion of the Monsoon session and came as a surprise in political circles. Official communiques indicate that the session will be held from September 18 to 22 without revealing the agenda for the meetings.

ALSO READ: Parliament special session to skip Question Hour, Zero Hour Meanwhile a PTI report quoting souces said that the "special session" could see operations being shifted to the new Parliament building. The setting up of a high-level committee to examine and recommend simultaneous polls has also fuelled buzz that the upcoming session could be the last of the current Lok Sabha. Arrangements made for a group photo of MPs have also added fuel to the fire.

A recent protest in Mahrashtra's Jalna and subsequent police lathi charge has also sparked calls for discussion.

"I want to appeal to PM (Modi) to give reservation to Marathas in the special session in Parliament," said former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"When we came to know about the inhuman incident that happened in this village yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray asked us to meet you all. The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation. A special session has been called by the central government and I demand to change the law and give Maratha Reservation," added Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

(With inputs from agencies)