What will INDIA bloc's PM be like? Shashi Tharoor says 'for the first time...'
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the advantages of a coalition government over a “monolithic one-party government”.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday that with an INDIA bloc coalition government, people will get a prime minister who is first among equals and listens to others. In an interview with news agency PTI, Tharoor highlighted the advantages of a coalition government over a "monolithic one-party government".