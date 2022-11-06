What will it take for COP27 to succeed?

COP27, the latest edition of the annual climate change conference, started in Egypt on Sunday. COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which has for three decades brought world leaders together to force a consensus on fighting the biggest challenge of our times. On the agenda is improving plans to reduce emissions, extreme weather events, and loss and damage resulting from climate change. Promises by wealthy countries to fund climate action will be a point of contention again. More than 30,000 delegates from more than 190 countries are in attendance.