Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Politics / News /  What will it take for COP27 to succeed?

What will it take for COP27 to succeed?

1 min read . 10:39 PM ISTManjul Paul
Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate summit, speaks at the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

On the agenda is improving plans to reduce emissions, extreme weather events, and loss and damage resulting from climate change. Promises by wealthy countries to fund climate action will be a point of contention again

COP27, the latest edition of the annual climate change conference, started in Egypt on Sunday. COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which has for three decades brought world leaders together to force a consensus on fighting the biggest challenge of our times. On the agenda is improving plans to reduce emissions, extreme weather events, and loss and damage resulting from climate change. Promises by wealthy countries to fund climate action will be a point of contention again. More than 30,000 delegates from more than 190 countries are in attendance.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

COP27, the latest edition of the annual climate change conference, started in Egypt on Sunday. COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which has for three decades brought world leaders together to force a consensus on fighting the biggest challenge of our times. On the agenda is improving plans to reduce emissions, extreme weather events, and loss and damage resulting from climate change. Promises by wealthy countries to fund climate action will be a point of contention again. More than 30,000 delegates from more than 190 countries are in attendance.

View Full Image
COP27 UN Climate Summit
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
COP27 UN Climate Summit
Click on the image to enlarge
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP