What would a Harris presidency mean for the economy?

While she was a senator and presidential candidate, Harris’s signature tax proposal was the LIFT Act, which resembles a universal basic income and would have cost about $3 trillion over a decade. Harris’s plan would have provided a $3,000 tax credit for individuals and $6,000 for married couples. It would have phased out for middle-income and higher-income households so that only 10% of the benefits went to the top 40% of households, according to the Tax Policy Center.