What’s driving Xi Jinping’s economic revamp? China’s social mobility das stalled

The pandemic has widened China’s economic divide. China minted more than half the world’s new billionaires last year, surpassing the U.S. as the first country with more than 1,000, according to Shanghai-based research firm Hurun Report. Yet more than 600 million Chinese people—more than 40% of the population—subsist on average monthly incomes of less than $140, Premier Li Keqiang said last year. That was about $40 below the average amount spent each month by those living in rural China in 2020.