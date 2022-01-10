The troops will primarily have a support role and guard critical and civilian infrastructure. They are part of a broader Moscow-led security alliance known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was created after the fall of the Soviet Union. Mr. Tokayev said he called for CSTO reinforcements to overcome what he described as a terrorist threat. He has also declared a two-week state-of-emergency in the western Mangistau region and in Almaty. At the height of the violence, Kazakh authorities say demonstrators engaged in rioting and looting and attempted to seize government buildings.