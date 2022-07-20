What’s happening in Sri Lanka and what comes next5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 08:05 PM IST
Lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week
Lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week
Sri Lanka’s sovereign-debt crisis has crippled its economy and sparked months of political turmoil and public unrest. With its foreign reserves drained to near zero, the South Asian nation fell into default in May and has struggled to secure essential imports such as fuel and medicines.