What’s happening in Sri Lanka and what comes next
Lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week
Lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week
Sri Lanka’s sovereign-debt crisis has crippled its economy and sparked months of political turmoil and public unrest. With its foreign reserves drained to near zero, the South Asian nation fell into default in May and has struggled to secure essential imports such as fuel and medicines.
Sri Lanka’s sovereign-debt crisis has crippled its economy and sparked months of political turmoil and public unrest. With its foreign reserves drained to near zero, the South Asian nation fell into default in May and has struggled to secure essential imports such as fuel and medicines.
Monthslong antigovernment demonstrations took a dramatic turn on July 9, when police were unable to hold back large crowds of protesters who stormed and occupied the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Protesters also set fire to Mr. Wickremesinghe’s private home. Both leaders said they would resign, making way for an all-party government that will be tasked with restoring order to the economy, negotiating a debt restructure with creditors and progressing talks with the International Monetary Fund for financial relief.
Monthslong antigovernment demonstrations took a dramatic turn on July 9, when police were unable to hold back large crowds of protesters who stormed and occupied the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Protesters also set fire to Mr. Wickremesinghe’s private home. Both leaders said they would resign, making way for an all-party government that will be tasked with restoring order to the economy, negotiating a debt restructure with creditors and progressing talks with the International Monetary Fund for financial relief.
Mr. Rajapaska resigned the presidency last week, after fleeing the country.
Mr. Wickremesinghe, however, didn’t resign. He was appointed acting president upon Mr. Rajapaksa’s departure. On July 20, Mr. Wickremesinghe defeated Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist and ruling party cabinet minister, by 134 votes to 82 in a secret ballot in Parliament to choose Mr. Rajapaksa’s replacement.
For many protesters who see him as too close to the Rajapaksa political family, the result is a deep disappointment that could renew their determination to press for early elections. Mr. Rajapaksa’s term was due to run until 2024.
Here’s what you need to know.
Why are Sri Lankans protesting?
Public anger has steadily risen over the government’s handling of Sri Lanka’s economy. Food inflation has soared, while rolling blackouts and lengthy queues for fuel and cooking gas have become fixtures of daily life, hitting particularly hard for those already struggling to make ends meet.
In late March, sporadic nationwide protests calling for Mr. Rajapaksa’s resignation and political change began to galvanize around daily demonstrations outside the president’s office, along an oceanfront promenade in the capital, Colombo. Much of the anger has been focused on Mr. Rajapaksa, whose powerful family has dominated Sri Lanka’s political landscape for much of the past two decades. The economic crisis has intensified accusations of nepotism and corruption from protesters and political opponents, which the family denies.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, served two previous terms as president and was also prime minister until he stepped down in May. The pair gained widespread popularity among the country’s Sinhalese Buddhist majority after ending a decadeslong civil war in 2009. Two other brothers, Basil and Chamal, were finance and irrigation ministers, respectively, before stepping down in April. Mahinda’s son Namal was youth and sports minister.
What’s behind the economic crisis?
The coronavirus pandemic—which decimated foreign-currency earnings from tourism—and global inflation helped tip Sri Lanka’s economy over the edge, but its precarious financial position had taken root earlier, stemming from an accumulation of debt on infrastructure spending and sweeping tax cuts that drained government revenue. An abrupt ban last year on chemical fertilizers, in favor of organic alternatives, also resulted in disastrous crop yields.
As its debt pile grew, Sri Lanka increasingly took to international sovereign bonds to roll over existing debt at effectively commercial interest rates. But as its financial position deteriorated, credit-rating firms marked down the country’s sovereign-credit rating, cutting off its access to on-market borrowing.
Despite months of warnings from top economists that it needed to default on its debt and use its foreign reserves to pay for the imports of basic essentials, Sri Lanka continued to give priority to its sovereign-debt repayments through to the start of the year.
How have officials responded?
Sri Lanka suspended foreign debt repayments in April, and formally defaulted the next month. It has entered talks with the IMF for financial relief but any disbursement of funds is likely still months away. Mr. Wickremesinghe, who is now president, has said Sri Lanka still requires about $6 billion in bridging finance to tide the country through to the end of the year.
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka in the early hours of July 13 with his wife and two bodyguards on a military aircraft that departed from the main international airport in Colombo, an immigration official said. He landed in the Maldives before traveling onward to Singapore the next day on a commercial flight. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said Mr. Rajapaksa was allowed entry on a private visit. He hadn’t asked for asylum or been granted asylum, it said.
He emailed his resignation from Singapore, and the parliamentary speaker officially announced it on July 15. Mr. Wickremesinghe took his oath as acting president the same day.
What happens next?
Now the task of extricating the country from its financial turmoil falls to Mr. Wickremesinghe, who has projected himself as a stabilizing influence with the political experience to negotiate bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund and secure bridging funds from bilateral creditors and multilateral institutions. He has proposed a comprehensive economic reform package that would target taxation and Sri Lanka’s bloated public-sector spending, while prioritizing the resumption of regular fuel and fertilizer distribution.
The IMF said it was nearing a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, after it concluded a working visit to Colombo in June. But executive board approval and the disbursement of funds would require Sri Lanka to demonstrate that it can restore its economy and debt levels to a sustainable footing. That would require Sri Lanka to commit to difficult reforms, including tax increases and cuts to its bloated public sector.
An IMF-backed staff-level agreement will also help provide Sri Lanka a level of credibility as it seeks to bring its creditors to the negotiating table. The largest slice of its $35 billion external debt is owed to holders of its international sovereign bonds, while China, Japan and India are among its largest bilateral lenders.
Persistent political turmoil, however, could slow progress. Protesters have said they don’t wish the interim government to be in place for more than a year, and have called for early elections to be held. Many are unhappy with Mr. Wickremsinghe’s victory in Parliament on Wednesday, and have vowed to continue protesting.