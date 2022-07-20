What’s happening in Sri Lanka and what comes next

Monthslong antigovernment demonstrations took a dramatic turn on July 9, when police were unable to hold back large crowds of protesters who stormed and occupied the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Protesters also set fire to Mr. Wickremesinghe’s private home. Both leaders said they would resign, making way for an all-party government that will be tasked with restoring order to the economy, negotiating a debt restructure with creditors and progressing talks with the International Monetary Fund for financial relief.

