What the global minimum tax deal means for India

The deal doesn’t seek to eliminate tax competition. Rather, it would ensure a fairer allocation of profit and taxing rights among countries, especially with reference to large and profitable MNEs such as Apple Inc., Google Llc, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. etc. It would help re-allocate the right to levy taxes from the home country of MNEs to the host nations where they do business —whether they have a physical presence or not. This will ensure that MNEs with global sales of over €20 billion and profitability of over 10% are covered by the rules.