What's wrong in meeting PM Modi, he is not Nawaz Sharif: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation, news agency PTI reported.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

"We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. 'Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha' (I didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it," Maharashtra CM Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thackeray said the issue of giving Marathi the status of classical language is also pending with the Centre.

He said the prime minister assured to look into these issues.


Earlier in the day, the PMO had tweeted, "Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."


