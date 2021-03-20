Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur, promising "ashol poriborton (real change)" in the state.

"Bengal has given chances to Congress, TMC, Left, if you give BJP a chance this time, we will show you what ashol poriborton (real change) looks like," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said, "The kind of people turnout in Bengal shows BJP is coming to power in the state this time. It's my honour that you have come to bless BJP in such huge numbers, this clearly suggests Bengal mei iss baar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal)."

Slamming the TMC, Congress, and Left parties for stalling Bengal's development for decades, PM Modi said, "You must be aware that last night WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years."

West Bengal supports BJP! Watch from Kharagpur. https://t.co/y0tHE5HvhJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," PM Modi said at the Kharagpur rally.

'Khela sesh, vikaas shuru'

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the PM said, "Didi says 'khela hobe', but the truth is 'khela sesh, vikaas araambh hobe' (Game is over, now development will start)."

PM Modi added, "Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years to show your work, but you betrayed the people with 'tolabaji' (extortion), violence, misrule."

PM Modi also said that CM Banerjee stands like a wall to block all central government schemes.

"Didi's government is refusing to implement the National Education Policy. She doesn't care about the future of the youth of Bengal. I want to assure you all that we will not let Didi play with the future of Bengal's youth," PM Modi said.

The PM once again took a dig at CM Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, saying "While the whole nation is moving towards a single-window redressal system, in Bengal there is only one window, the 'Bhaipo Window'. The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window system. But in Bengal, only 'bhaipo single window' works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut & only 'mafia udyog' prospers."

Earlier in a tweet, the Prime Minister had said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls on Sunday.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

