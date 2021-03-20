The PM once again took a dig at CM Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, saying "While the whole nation is moving towards a single-window redressal system, in Bengal there is only one window, the 'Bhaipo Window'. The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window system. But in Bengal, only 'bhaipo single window' works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut & only 'mafia udyog' prospers."