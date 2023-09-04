‘When a person becomes aged…gets a little insane,’ JDU MLA takes dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal criticizes Lalu Prasad Yadav for naming Rahul Gandhi as the next PM, calling him ‘a little crazy’ after his kidney transplant.
Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal has taken a dig at RJD MP Lalu Prasad Yadav for naming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the next probable Prime Minister. The JDU MLA said Lalu has gone a "little crazy" after his kidney transplant.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message