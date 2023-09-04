Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal has taken a dig at RJD MP Lalu Prasad Yadav for naming Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the next probable Prime Minister. The JDU MLA said Lalu has gone a "little crazy" after his kidney transplant.

"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had a kidney transplant and he has gone a little crazy (Sathiya)," the JDU MLA said.

He said that just because the Rashtriya Janata Dal founder named Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Ministerial candidate, it does not imply that he will become the PM.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is the messiah of the poor and a senior leader of our people...but just because Lalu Prasad Yadav took Rahul Gandhi's name doesn't mean that he will become PM...," he said.

Citing an example of Lalu's humourous statement before the media, Mandal said, "In the Patna meeting, Lalu asked Rahul Gandhi to get married, and wanted to go on the groom's procession".

"When a person becomes aged he gets a little insane," he added.

In separate news, Lalu Yadav was seen teaching Rahul Gandhi how to cook Champaran mutton in a video shared by the Congress MP's official YouTube channel. Gandhi praised Lalu's political and cooking skills and the duo exchanged views on 'hate politics' in India.

During their conversation, Gandhi asked Prasad what his suggestion to him and other next-generation politicians would be, to which the RJD leader said, "My suggestion is that your parents, grandparents had shown a new path to the country and kept it on the righteous path, you should not forget that."

Gandhi also asked Prasad what according to him is "political masala".

"Political masala is to struggle and fight injustice," Prasad replied.

The Wayanad MP asked Prasad about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly spreading hatred, to which the RJD leader says the political hunger of the saffron party is never satiated.

"When the economic situation is better, this (spreading of hate) happens less and when it is bad, this happens more. Right now, the economic situation is bad, so this is on the rise," he stated.