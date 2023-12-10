After he was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh , Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) will work with honesty to gain everyone' faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

"With all honesty I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He further said that the first work that will be done is to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people.

"Today, I have been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative assembly. I am thankful to PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for showing trust in me," he added.

Incidentally, addressing a poll rally in the Kunkuri constituency last month, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had urged voters to elect Sai (59), promising to make the latter a "big man" if the party comes back to power in the state.

The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held polls, while the Congress was reduced to 35 seats from the 68 it won in 2018.

The BJP, which had suffered a huge setback in tribal-dominated seats in 2018, put up a good show this time, winning 17 of the 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

The saffron outfit won all the 14 assembly segments in the tribal-dominated Surguja region and eight out of the 12 seats in another Adivasi belt Bastar.

The BJP's comprehensive win in the two tribal turfs contributed in its resounding victory in the Assembly polls and return to power in the state after a gap of five years.

Sai started his political career as a village sarpanch and rose to become a Union minister and multiple-time Lok Sabha MP besides getting important organisational roles.

