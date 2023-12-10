When Amit Shah promised to make Vishnu Deo Sai a ‘big man’ during Chhattisgarh election campaign
The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held polls, while the Congress was reduced to 35 seats from the 68 it won in 2018.
After he was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) will work with honesty to gain everyone' faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.