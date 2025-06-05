When are Bihar Elections 2025 expected to be held?

The Bihar Elections will be held between October and November this year. The polls are likely to see a tight contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Advertisement

This year, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is all set to make a debut in the Bihar Elections and contest all the 243 assembly seats.

When are Bihar Elections expected to be held? While the Election Commission (EC) has yet to announce the poll schedule, the elections are expected to take place before November 22, 2025. According to the Election Commission's data, the term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22.

By that time, the whole election process — including voting, counting and declaration of the Chief Minister — must be completed.

Voting for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar may be held sometime in October or November this year. The model code of conduct can be implemented between September and October.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources told India Today TV that the Bihar 2025 Assembly elections will likely be conducted in two to three phases. Moreover, the poll schedule is expected to be planned, keeping in view major festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, sources said.

In the last two assembly elections, voting in Bihar took place in multiple phases. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the voting took place in three phases — 71 constituencies voted on October 28, 94 constituencies voted on November 3, and 78 constituencies voted on November 7. The election results were declared on November 10.

In 2015, the Bihar elections were held in five phases.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce official dates for the Bihar Elections 2025.

Advertisement