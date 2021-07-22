Amid strong speculations of his exit from the chief minister's office, Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa on Thursday hinted at stepping down as the state CM after 26 July, when his government completes two years. However, the Karnataka chief minister asserted that he would obey his party BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Yediyurappa said, "There is an event on July 26 on completion of two years of our govt here. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide."

The 78-year-old said "till now" he had not been asked to resign. "When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party. I've not recommended any name. The party high command has not said anything to me. Let's see what will happen after July 26," Yediyurappa added.

"It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," he further said.

CM Yediyurappa was initially scheduled to attend a legislature party meeting on 26 July and hold a lunch with MLAs on 25 July, but the programmes have now been rescheduled.

'Privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP'

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yediyurappa had said that he is privileged to be a "loyal worker of BJP".

He also urged his followers not to "indulge in protests and indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests /indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he said in a Tweet.

The Lingayat strongman had visited the national capital last week, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda.

His trip to Delhi had raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan.

On his return from the Capital, CM Yediyurappa had, however, rubbished talks in some quarters that he is on the way out and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.

Noting that it is his duty to strengthen and bring the party to power, Yediyurappa has asked BJP workers not to be under any confusion and cooperate with him.

"No one should give any statements in my favour or indulge in any kind of protest. It is not appropriate, I appeal for cooperation, without indulging in such things," the Karnataka CM added.

Support has continued to pour in for Yediyurappa from Mutts, pontiffs, political leaders across the party line, amid speculations that his exit was on the cards.

Leaders and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, also All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha have declared support to Yediyurappa and have urged for his continuation as the Chief Minister, while also warning "bad consequences" for the BJP if he is replaced.

Hundreds of pontiffs belonging to various communities have blessed me and have extended their support, CM Yediyurappa said, "I cannot forget this throughout my life. No one has got such support in the past...with their blessing, I will function according to the decision of the high command."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.