‘When Indian drones fly, neither America nor China…’: Rajnath Singh hails Noida's private facility

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian drones will now become a symbol of the country's “new technological revolution,” thanks to Raphe mPhibr, the country's largest aero engine test bed, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Advertisement

Singh said that despite handling the responsibility of the defence ministry for over 6 years, he had never seen young people like the institute's founders, Vishal Mishra and Vivek Mishra, setting up such a big and innovative establishment.

He also highlighted that neither the US nor China can detect Indian drones flying in the sky. “Today, the youth is not just creating a company, but creating a new thinking and direction in the defence sector. Now, when Indian drones fly, neither America nor China will be able to detect them - this is a very big achievement.”

The Defence Minister stressed the need for incorporating drones into war policy, calling them critical to modern warfare strategy.

“Generally, when we hear the word 'aircraft', images of Tejas, Rafale and fighter jets come to mind. This is natural, as these are all combat aircraft. However, in today's changing times, drones have emerged as a significant force in this field. Drones are now being deployed even in areas where large equipment cannot reach,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | India believes in appropriate response when security threatened: Rajnath Singh

“If you closely observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, you will notice that drones have been used extensively - earlier, now, and continuously. This proves that understanding the importance of drones and incorporating them into our war policy has become absolutely essential,” Singh added.

The Union Minister said that the manufacturing unit is a “strong reflection” of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat was seen at the private facility.

Highlighting the history of drones, Singh said that in their early days, they were used only for surveillance and reconnaissance. “Later, some countries began developing combat drones, and many nations started deploying them in border conflicts.”

“Countries that invested in drone technology have gained a significant edge in this field, while many others have been left behind. From my six to six-and-a-half years of experience (as defence minister), I can say that the reality of today's defence sector rests on aircraft technology and drones,” Singh added.

Advertisement