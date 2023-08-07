Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday returned to Lok Sabha after \ a period of over four months after he was disqualified with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

Announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha notification said in the wake of the SC order Friday, the disqualification has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements.

After Rahul Gandhi, was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in April this year.

The senior Congress leader said while talking to mediapersons, “I have no problem even if it has been snatched away from me. This house was given to me by the people of India. I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10, Janpath for some time and then find some other way." Asked that he could have requested for more time to vacate the bungalow, Gandhi said, “I do not want to stay in this house." The Congress said the government may “evict" Gandhi from a house but he occupies a place in the hearts and homes of crores of Indians.

Now many leaders of the Congress party are demanding that Rahul Gandhi should be given back his bungalow which he vacated in April. The senior Congress leader is now residing with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath Road residence.

What Rules Say: Accommodation of Members of Parliament

According to the rules, a Member of Parliament is entitled to avail a bungalow without payment of charges to the supply of water upto 400kl per annum and electricity upto 50,000 units. The allotment of residence is made by the Accommodation Sub-Commitee of the House of Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi needs to apply to get a residence of his own after his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated earlier today.

His return as an MP comes as a boost to the opposition ranks ahead of the no-trust motion against the Modi government which is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Gandhi is set to be one of the key speakers of the opposition bloc INDIA that would look to send a message to the people through the motion even as its outcome is a foregone conclusion with the numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.