When it’s time to pull a Prince Harry and burn that bridge
BY CALLUM BORCHERS | UPDATED 1月 19, 2023 12:01 凌晨 EST
The job that Prince Harry renounced is a fantasy for many. Even more enviable, however, might be his burn-the-bridges style of quitting.
Leaving on good terms is one of the sacred tenets of business. You never know when someone from your professional past will wield influence over your future, the thinking goes, so you’d have to be reckless, rich or royal to light relationships on fire.
Yet some who can’t fall back on a lucrative memoir or Netflix series say the conventional wisdom is often wrong—that setting old ties ablaze can advance a career or, at least, won’t stall one.
“I have no regrets," says podcast host Sarah Fraser, who has publicly criticized what she calls toxic cultures at commercial radio stations in the Washington, D.C., market, where she was an on-air personality until 2015.
That’s not to say that she never second guessed herself. Building an audience and attracting sponsors to “The Sarah Fraser Show," which she launched after leaving radio, was initially difficult—she says money was so tight that she didn’t buy new clothes for two years, despite dropping 50 pounds—and she wondered whether making enemies in the radio world had been a mistake.
But eliminating the option to go back intensified her commitment to independent podcasting, and Ms. Fraser, 40, says she now earns a living from a talk show that spans news and pop culture and generates 100,000 to 200,000 downloads a month.
“Sometimes you need to torch a bridge and it’s the best thing you can do because it forces you to build your own business," she says.
Things don’t always work out. How many singers have broken up bands to launch solo careers, only to flop? Whether in music or a less glamorous profession, it’s often wise to preserve the possibility of a reunion tour.
Others who have scorched their paths of retreat say it can be clarifying, if scary, to know that they’ll never work again with certain people or companies. Dispensing with the usual niceties of a split is a matter of conscience and involves calling out wrongdoing.
Harry, in his book and recent interviews, appears to view himself as a palace whistleblower, revealing flaws in the British monarchy and sharing the mental toll of royal life, including panic attacks and substance abuse. (Buckingham Palace hasn’t commented on the book. Calls to the prince, through his publisher Penguin Random House, weren’t returned.)
Commoners may not relate to the particulars of the prince’s situation, but some who take a public stand find it can make a career. Susan Fowler Rigetti blogged in 2017 about sexual harassment she experienced at Uber Technologies Inc., spurring leadership changes at that company and leading her to a stint at the New York Times.
Then there are those who fancy themselves such hot commodities that they believe a few burned bridges can’t hurt them because there will always be headhunters beckoning them to cross new ones.
Bridge burning can also be a way for indignant workers to settle scores while the labor market remains tight, despite recent layoffs.
“For too long, employers have held people down," says Doug George, a freelance content creator on Long Island, N.Y. “I may have a bad relationship with one company, but that employer has very little power over me."
Mr. George, 35, typifies what he calls a new age of work in which many people are independent contractors and side hustlers who relish being their own bosses. A former country club tennis pro, he offers private lessons in the Hamptons when he’s not writing and marketing.
He says he tries to resolve conflicts whenever possible but doesn’t worry about being blackballed when he cuts off a client, be it an overly demanding business or a verbally abusive vacationer with a wayward forehand. The pool of other potential clients is big enough, he believes, that a few detractors won’t hurt him.
Mike Conley, a software engineer who works from his home in Indiana, says he’s had several job offers rescinded in recent months. He was gracious the first time, he says, understanding the cloudy economic outlook and staff freezes or cuts in tech companies. When it happened five more times, however, he grew increasingly bothered by the realization that a company’s word isn’t always its bond.
When Mr. Conley, 50, backed out of a job he’d accepted last month, after learning that the role wouldn’t be quite what he expected, he says he felt little guilt. He figures he’s ruined any future chance of working for that company—and possibly some of its business partners, since people talk, he adds. But he says he has enough consulting projects and savings to hold out for something better.
It’s too soon to know whether he’ll eventually pay a price, but the experience of Dennis Wallace may provide some peace of mind. Mr. Wallace, 59, works in Tucson, Ariz., as a computer-aided designer at Raytheon Technologies Corp. and says he’s repeatedly left jobs abruptly, starting when he quit a role without giving notice in 1985.
There are only so many major defense contractors, and he’s worked for many of them, including Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing Co. and General Dynamics Corp. He says he has been reunited, in new jobs, with plenty of former colleagues over the years and found that people care less about lack of loyalty than you’d think.
“My work speaks for itself," he says. “They’ll put up with more if you’re really good."